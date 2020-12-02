Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty, Wife Kim Expecting First Child: 'Ready and Excited'

"She's going to be a great mother, I can already tell by the way she's looking after the baby," Brant Daugherty tells PEOPLE of Kim, whom he married in 2019

Brant Daugherty is going to be a dad!

The 35-year-old actor, who played Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars, and his wife Kim Daugherty are currently expecting their first child together, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After tying the knot in June 2019, the couple — who co-wrote and co-star in A Christmas Movie Christmas together — tells PEOPLE that kids were always the plan, and they were "both ready for the next chapter," according to Brant.

"We're at that point in our lives where we are ready and excited to be parents," says Kim. "It's something we both knew we wanted. It's so special to start a family of our own."

"When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list," Brant adds. "It's exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan."

Kim recalls having "a feeling" that she was pregnant, then taking two pregnancy tests before sharing the happy news with her husband. "I took a test eight days past ovulation that came back positive. It was very faint and I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me, so I took another test the next morning before telling Brant."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Brant Daughtery and wife Kim | Credit: Benedict West Photography

And she didn't just flat-out tell him: she placed the positive pregnancy test in a box, on which she wrote "Happy early birthday."

"Brant's usually a super early riser, but for some reason on that day, he slept in. I was nervously cleaning the house just waiting for him to wake up, but it also gave me time to set up a secret camera to record his reaction. He was overjoyed," she says, as Brant jokes, "I deny that such a tape exists."

Kim says she was "nauseous my entire first trimester," recalling that it "was a chore finding something to eat."

"Every smell made me want to vomit, even the smell of toast. Plain crackers saved me," she says. "We've shot two movies since I found out I was pregnant, which had us traveling and living out of hotels. It was nerve-wracking and challenging during the pandemic, but I'm grateful to have snuck in some work before I got too big to hide it."

Image zoom Brant Daughtery and wife Kim | Credit: Benedict West Photography

The soon-to-be parents also share how they think each other will be with their baby on the way — both confident, of course, that their child will be in good hands with Mom and Dad.

"If how Brant is with our puppy is any indication of the kind of dad he'll be, then he will be doting, loving, silly and filled with unending dad jokes," says Kim. "There will also be numerous ridiculous songs written spontaneously in the their honor."

"I'm not exaggerating when I say Kim is the kindest, most loving and responsible person I've ever met," Brant says. "She's going to be a great mother, I can already tell by the way she's looking after the baby. There's a reason I married her."