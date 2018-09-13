Pregnant Kenya Moore Reveals She Weighs 200 Lbs.: My 'Legs, Booty and Boobs Are Way Bigger'

Mama-to-be Kenya Moore is embracing her changing figure as her due date approaches.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, shared a pregnancy progress photo to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Oh baby!” she captioned the photo of herself wearing a figure-fitting red, knee-length tank top dress with sandals.

The pregnant reality star also revealed in the comments section of her photo that her body has changed in more ways than one.

When an Instagram user commented, “You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly! You will snap right back!” Moore set the record straight on her changing figure.

“Nope legs booty and boobs way bigger,” wrote Moore, 47.

Her RHOA costar Kandi Burruss also left a comment on the image, writing, “OMG! That baby is all the way out there now.”

“Still have a few months to go,” replied Moore, “and I weigh 200lbs!!!”

Moore announced that she’s pregnant with her first child during the first part of the season 10 RHOA reunion. The surprise revelation happened at the top of the show, when host Andy Cohen inquired if a baby was on the way.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place.”

When asked if she was hoping for a boy or a girl, Moore said, “I want a healthy baby.”

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore told PEOPLE at the time. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Moore, who conceived through in vitro fertilization, also told PEOPLE that her life has changed since pregnancy. “I’m tired obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy — not working out and going on long walks with the dogs. But it’s nothing … I don’t feel that bad,” she said.