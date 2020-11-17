The Dancing with the Stars pro is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister

Pregnant Witney Carson Says She's 'Trying to Avoid a C-Section' as She Reveals Details of Her Birth Plan

Witney Carson is opening up about her birth plan as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, revealed on Monday that she plans to get "induced at 39 weeks" after consulting with her doctor, sharing on her Instagram Stories following a checkup, "The baby is head-down, which definitely puts things into perspective."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carson, who is expecting a boy, went on to say that she's "excited and terrified all at the same time" after learning that she and McAllister have to pick out a birthdate for their baby on the way.

"My birth plan is to get induced, but obviously things change so I'm just kind of gonna go with the flow," she said. "But as of right now, that's where we're at so I'm just gonna try and get through this home stretch."

Image zoom Witney Carson | Credit: Witney Carson/instagram

The expectant star later got into details about her birth plan after receiving "a lot of DMs about why I've decided to get induced."

"Carson was born three weeks early and at nine pounds, so he was a really big boy and I just don't want the risk of having a C-section," she said in another video.

"I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less c-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of," she continued, writing in the caption: "Trying to avoid a c-section."

"Obviously, it's really early still, and I'm gonna try and monitor how big he's getting," Carson added of her baby. "Hopefully, we get an ultrasound at 36 weeks and get a better idea of how big he's actually gonna be."

Image zoom Witney Carson | Credit: Witney Carson/instagram

Carson first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photograph of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test while hugging McAllister.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right," she wrote on her Instagram at the time. "Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Over the weekend, the ballroom dancer celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower in Utah.

"I just loved getting to celebrate this special time in my life with loved ones," she told PEOPLE. "I didn't think it would be possible with a pandemic and we almost canceled it altogether, but we figured out a safe way to celebrate still. It was so magical!"

Image zoom Carson McAllister and Witney Carson | Credit: Adam Taylor/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carson added that "family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy."