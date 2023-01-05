Pregnant Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson McAllister: 'Second Blessing'

Witney Carson is about to become a boy mom times two!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who is currently pregnant with her second child, revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting another son.

"Our second blessing 🫶🏼🦋," Carson, 29, captioned a video, which sees "It's a Boy" written in the sand on a beach, before the camera pans to show her, McAllister and their 2-year-old son Kevin Leo (who goes by his middle name) standing close by.

In the comments section, Carson received some celebratory love from an array of her famous friends.

"Can't wait to meet you baby boy 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow DWTS castmate Lindsay Arnold, as So You Think You Can Dance alum Tiffany Maher said, "Congrats wit!!!💫."

Carson and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed first child Leo in January 2021, after announcing they were expecting in July 2020.

Back in November, Carson revealed that she is expecting her second baby during an episode of her ABC reality competition series.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said on DWTS at the time.

The mom-to-be added, "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

Shortly before revealing her pregnancy news, Carson's family celebrated Halloween by dressing up as characters from 101 Dalmatians.

"Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs 🐶🎃🌙," the dancer captioned a post at the time, which showed her dressed as Cruella de Vil, while McAllister and Leo both dressed as Dalmatians.