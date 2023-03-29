Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister enjoyed a getaway to St. Lucia ahead of welcoming their second baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 04:03 PM
Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. Photo: Sandals Resort

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister got in some quality time ahead of welcoming baby No. 2!

The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband recently embarked on a romantic, luxurious babymoon at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

The couple — who will welcome a baby boy and are already parents to 2-year-old son Kevin Leo (who goes by his middle name) — stayed in the Rondoval Butler Suite, where they enjoyed time relaxing in the private pool. The two also spent time golfing at the Cap Estate Golf and Country Club.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister.
Witney Carson.
Witney Carson and Carson McAllister.
L: Caption Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. PHOTO: Sandals Resort
C: Caption Witney Carson. PHOTO: Sandals Resort
R: Caption Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. PHOTO: Sandals Resort

In January, the professional dancer revealed in an Instagram post that the couple is expecting another son.

"Our second blessing 🫶🏼🦋," Carson, 29, captioned a video, which sees "It's a Boy" written in the sand on a beach, before the camera pans to show her, McAllister and their toddler son.

In the comments section, Carson received some celebratory love from an array of her famous friends.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister.
Witney Carson and Carson McAllister.
L: Caption Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. PHOTO: Sandals Resort
R: Caption Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. PHOTO: Sandals Resort

"Can't wait to meet you baby boy 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow DWTS castmate, Lindsay Arnold, as So You Think You Can Dance alum Tiffany Maher said, "Congrats wit!!!💫."

Carson and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed Leo in January 2021, after announcing they were expecting in July 2020.

Back in November, Carson revealed that she is expecting her second baby during an episode of her ABC reality competition series.

Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos
Witney Carson and Carson McAllister. Sandals Resort

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said on DWTS at the time.

The mom-to-be added, "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

Related Articles
Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister
Pregnant Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson McAllister: 'Second Blessing'
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Dina Lohan Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Already Showing' and 'Ready' to Become a First-Time Mom
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpycj8IsYLQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D dvulton These still moments be making all the other moments worth it 🙏🏽 3h
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares New Photo of Their Baby Boy at the Doctor: 'Worth It'
Lacey Chabert; Lindsay Lohan; Amanda Seyfried
Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' Costars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert Celebrate 'Wonderful' Pregnancy News
Witney Carson (R) and husband Carson McAllister attend the 31st Annual Cedears-Sinai Sports Spectacular
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Witney Carson attends the 2022 American Music Awards
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Debuts Baby Bump on 2022 AMAs Red Carpet — and Squeezes in a Quick Dance
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpLyeXgsON0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D keke Verified Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭 Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Baby Boy Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton
emma-slater-sasha-farber-news.jpg
'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Husband of 4 Years Sasha Farber: 'There's No Bad Blood'
Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed'
Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'
Witney Carson Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Son Leo at 'DWTS': 'Working Mom Life'
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy visits the Empire State Building on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Jenna Johnson Reveals Baby's Name, Shows His Face in Sweet Instagram Photo: 'Completely Infatuated'
Lindsay Arnold pregnancy
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'
Lindsay Arnold Cusick
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Christmas with Daughter Sage in Family Photos: 'Grateful'