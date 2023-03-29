Pregnant Witney Carson and Husband Carson McAllister Enjoy Tropical St. Lucian Babymoon: Photos

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister got in some quality time ahead of welcoming baby No. 2!

The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband recently embarked on a romantic, luxurious babymoon at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

The couple — who will welcome a baby boy and are already parents to 2-year-old son Kevin Leo (who goes by his middle name) — stayed in the Rondoval Butler Suite, where they enjoyed time relaxing in the private pool. The two also spent time golfing at the Cap Estate Golf and Country Club.

In January, the professional dancer revealed in an Instagram post that the couple is expecting another son.

"Our second blessing 🫶🏼🦋," Carson, 29, captioned a video, which sees "It's a Boy" written in the sand on a beach, before the camera pans to show her, McAllister and their toddler son.

In the comments section, Carson received some celebratory love from an array of her famous friends.

"Can't wait to meet you baby boy 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow DWTS castmate, Lindsay Arnold, as So You Think You Can Dance alum Tiffany Maher said, "Congrats wit!!!💫."

Carson and McAllister — who tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2016 — welcomed Leo in January 2021, after announcing they were expecting in July 2020.

Back in November, Carson revealed that she is expecting her second baby during an episode of her ABC reality competition series.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she said on DWTS at the time.

The mom-to-be added, "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."