Pregnant Vanessa Morgan Says She's '10 Times More Tired at Work' While Filming Riverdale Season 5

Vanessa Morgan is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with ex Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan is celebrating all the strong moms out there.

The actress — who is expecting her first child, a boy, with her ex, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech — returned to the Riverdale set this week and gave a special shout-out to the other working moms who might be feeling tired at their full-time jobs.

On Friday night, Morgan, 28, posted a picture to her Instagram Story which she included a note about her experience as a pregnant mom back on set.

"Shout out to all the pregnant mommas workin full time jobs," she wrote alongside a selfie taken in her trailer. "All I know is growing a human makes me 10x more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong 👏🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Morgan added, "We got this!"

The star also posted a short clip showing off her growing baby bump while wearing a "comfy" sweatshirt that read "Love at first kick."

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the entire Riverdale cast and crew are forced to remain on-set in Vancouver to film until Christmas, Reinhart shared last month.

Morgan first announced her pregnancy in July with photos and videos from a party of close friends and family. Just days after she shared the exciting news, it was revealed that her husband Kopech had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

When Morgan announced her pregnancy in July, Kopech did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," Morgan began in an Instagram slideshow. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she continued. "It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

In August, the Riverdale star gave fans an update on her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of her baby boy on the way. The tweet was Morgan's first social media post since news broke about her divorce from Kopech.

"He’s a lil kicker," she wrote on Twitter.