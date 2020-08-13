The Riverdale star announced her pregnancy in July, just days before the news broke that her husband had filed for divorce

Pregnant Vanessa Morgan Shares Sonogram of Her Baby Boy on the Way amid Divorce from Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan is one proud mom-to-be!

On Wednesday, the Riverdale star, 28, gave fans an update on her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of her baby boy on the way.

"He’s a lil kicker," she wrote on Twitter.

Alongside the ultrasound photo, Morgan included an emoji of a red heart with the hashtag "big foot."

The tweet was Morgan's first social media post since news broke that her husband, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, submitted the divorce papers in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune first reported July 27, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

Last month, a representative for Morgan confirmed to PEOPLE that Kopech is the father of Morgan's baby on the way but declined to comment on the divorce filing. A spokesperson for Kopech did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When Morgan announced her pregnancy in July, Kopech did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," Morgan began in an Instagram slideshow. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she continued. "It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

The actress also addressed her baby on the way in the pregnancy announcement, writing, "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙," she added.