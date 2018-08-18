Pregnant Troian Bellisario Debuts Baby Bump in Los Angeles While Walking Her Dogs

Troian Bellisario casually debuted her baby bump as she took her beloved dogs for a walk in Los Angeles Thursday.

The former Pretty Little Liars star, 32, sported a gray T-shirt cut into a tank that stretched across her growing bump.

The actress — who has yet to confirm her pregnancy — paired the tank with black shorts, black sunglasses and a navy blue baseball cap for her walk.

Bellisario married former Suits star Patrick J. Adams in December 2016 after three years of dating. They got engaged in February 2014.

This is the couple’s first child together.

Troian Bellisario takes her dogs out on a walk while debuting her baby bump Clint Brewer / Splash

Bellisario and Adams may be keeping mum about their not-so-little secret, but her former costar and friend Lucy Hale couldn’t help but gush about the star’s pregnancy.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit,” Hale told Us Weekly last week. “I’m really happy for her.”

While the mother-to-be has kept a low profile on social media, she did share photos of the couple’s recent vacation to Mykonos and Santorini in May after the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry which she and Adams attended.

Troian Bellisario walks her dogs in Los Angeles while debuting her baby bump Splash News

She wore a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline for a day out on the beach.

While they are going to be first-time parents, they have had practice with children. Adams is an uncle to a nephew and Bellisario is an aunt to nephews Max and Hugh.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Earlier this year, it was announced that season 7 of Suits would be Adams’ (and Markle’s) final season as fan favorite lawyer Mike Ross on the hit USA series.

In January 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

“After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife and there was that pressure,” he said. “At the moment, I’m interested in taking a break. It’s nice to be home. It’s really nice to be with Troian, our dogs and to take the time to figure out exactly what shape I want to take my career after this.”

In addition to getting ready for first-time parenthood, the duo recently announced recently that they will be co-stars in their first feature film collaboration. Adams and Bellisario will premiere their sci-fi drama Clara during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in September.