Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!

Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!

On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.

Tessa's sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild dropped a white heart emoji in the comments section of the post while her mother-in-law Kathy Hilton added, "Wow!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Paris Hilton, another sister-in-law of Tessa's, also replied, writing "😍🔥"

Tessa and Barron are currently expecting their second baby together, they confirmed with PEOPLE exclusively in February. They are already parents to daughter Milou Alizée, 2½.

Mark von Holden/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Hilton Rothschild and her mother threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa.

Tessa shared photos from the gorgeous intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements.

Guests including Faye Resnick, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie enjoyed fun activities like a sandbox treasure hunt.

"The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨."