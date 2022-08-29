Celebrity Parents Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo! Barron Hilton and wife Tessa are expecting their second baby together By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 03:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tessa Hilton/instagram Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition! On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance. Tessa's sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild dropped a white heart emoji in the comments section of the post while her mother-in-law Kathy Hilton added, "Wow!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Paris Hilton, another sister-in-law of Tessa's, also replied, writing "😍🔥" Tessa and Barron are currently expecting their second baby together, they confirmed with PEOPLE exclusively in February. They are already parents to daughter Milou Alizée, 2½. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Mark von Holden/Shutterstock Tessa Hilton Is Celebrated in Beautiful Baby Shower Hosted by Nicky Rothschild and Kathy Hilton Earlier this month, Hilton Rothschild and her mother threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa. Tessa shared photos from the gorgeous intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements. Guests including Faye Resnick, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie enjoyed fun activities like a sandbox treasure hunt. "The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨."