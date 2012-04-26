Tamera Mowry-Housley: Why I'm Hoping for a Boy

"I helped raise my brothers so I have somewhat of an experience raising boys. I haven't the slightest idea about raising a girl. It's like the unknown."

Three months ago, Tamera Mowry-Housley received the shock of her life: She and her husband Adam were having a baby!

Pregnant with the couple’s first child — and due in early November — the actress is excited about motherhood, despite her initial disbelief.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Adam and I were in the, ‘Whatever happens, happens,’ mode. It felt like I was going to get my period, but I didn’t get it,” the Tia & Tamera star, 33, tells myStyle.com.

“So I took a pregnancy test and that was it. I was shocked at first. I couldn’t talk for two minutes. It was a feeling I can’t describe.”



Caught up in the “happiest” moment of her life, the mom-to-be then turned her attention to breaking the unexpected news to Housley.

“I actually texted Adam a picture of two pregnancy tests and said, ‘Happy early Father’s Day!'” the actress recalls. “He said, ‘Cooool!'”

Although the newlyweds have not found out the sex of the baby — but plan to! — Mowry-Housley admits their hearts are set on a son.

“I want a boy because I have two brothers whom I love and adore,” she explains. “I helped raise my brothers so I have somewhat of an experience raising boys. I haven’t the slightest idea about raising a girl. It’s like the unknown.”

Her biggest wish for the near future? To be the best mom she can be to her baby.

“I don’t want to be too strict and I don’t want to be too lenient. It’ll be a balance. I also definitely have to make sure I don’t spoil my baby, because I naturally love to do it,” Mowry-Housley says.

“I’ll probably cry at everything — every milestone, every achievement. I hope I will be a great mom. Every mom-to-be says that, and they say if you’re thinking that, you will be.”