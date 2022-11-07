Pregnant Summer Walker Says She and the Father of Her Baby on the Way Have Broken Up

Summer Walker announced that she and boyfriend LVRD Pharoh, whose name is tattooed on her face are no longer together, just months after revealing they're expecting a child together

By
Published on November 7, 2022 08:13 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty for Billboard

Summer Walker and her boyfriend Larry have broken up as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The "Over It" singer, 26, shared that she and rapper LVRD Pharoh — whose real name is Larry — are no longer together.

In her Instagram Stories shared this past weekend and captured by Rap Alert, Walker shared a photo of her and Larry posing with her 20-month-old daughter — nicknamed Bubbles — whom she shares with producer London On Da Track.

She wrote over the snap and revealed, "People been trying to be in my business bad lately, idk why y'all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass but I've decided to be single."

She added that despite their breakup, all is well between her and Larry.

"It's no hard feelings, Larry is an amazing father there's just certain things I won't tolerate, but we're super duper happy to have all our children & we just living life. he be at every swim class every photoshoot every dr appointment and every baby event."

Addressing the face tattoo she has of Larry's name, which she unveiled in November 2021, Walker said, "& no I ain't removing my face Tatt I still have hella love for him."

The breakup comes months after Walker revealed she and Larry are expecting a baby together.

She announced the exciting news in an Instagram Live on June 25, telling her four million followers, "People asking me if I'm pregnant…I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it."

Continued Walker: "Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

The now-exes also appeared to cement their love with face tattoos dedicated to one another last November.

Walker revealed via Instagram that she and Larry got each other's names tattooed on their faces.

"Bestfriend," Walker captioned a photo of the pair canoodling, showing off their fresh ink for her millions of followers on the social media platform.

Walker's "Larry" tattoo is placed next to her left eye just above her cheekbone, while Larry's "Summer" tattoo rests just above his right eyebrow.

Larry also posted the picture to his Instagram account, captioning the snap, "Eternal Love Wins."

Before getting together with Larry, Walker was in an on-and-off relationship with producer London on da Track, and the couple welcomed their first child together in March 2021. However, in late October 2021, the "Playing Games" artist revealed that she was "officially single" on her Instagram Stories, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

