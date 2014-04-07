We choose our favorite star mom looks for every occasion.

10 Celeb Mom-to-Be Looks We're Loving Right Now

It’s hard enough getting dressed up when you’re not pregnant, so we commend anyone who can pull together a polished ensemble while expecting a baby.

Forget about navigating the latest trends. Just searching for styles that complement your growing curves can be exhausting. The key is to find flattering pieces that make you feel great.

Drew Barrymore, who is expecting her second girl this month, really said it best. “It’s about feeling good in clothes and knowing you can get dressed up in the evening … but there’s just no such thing as perfection. So if you’re trying to get there, you’re just torturing yourself.”

There are plenty of star moms who get it right. And we’d like to give them kudos. Below are our fave maternity looks for every occasion.

WENN; Splash News Online; IPhoto; PictureGroup



Red Carpet Polish

While Kendra Wilkinson and Scarlett Johansson opt for more subdued black and white lace, Kerry Washington and Barrymore take a walk on the bright side in solid-colored dresses. Either way, they’re all glowing.

AKM-GSI;Getty;Splash News Online

Daytime Glamour

As every mom-to-be knows, comfort plays a big part in what you choose especially when you’re almost due.

For Ciara and Jenna Fischer that means a maxi dress with a longer-than-usual hemline. And Eva Amurri Martino keeps things playful in a printed mini with a high waist and full skirt.

GC(2); AKM-GSI

Street Chic

There’s nothing we love more than a little cool-girl vibe, which Olivia Wilde pulls off expertly in a navy and tan striped coat, cream sweater, black jeans, black booties and black fedora on March 10.

And we’re kind of obsessed with how Kristin Cavallari toughens up her Emilio Pucci print tank dress with moto inspired accessories (leather jacket and peep-toe booties). But it’s new mom of twins Elsa Pataky‘s boho-inspired style that really has us swooning.