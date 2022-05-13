Pregnant Sophie Turner Steps Out Wearing Oversized Shirt in Beverly Hills with Husband Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together before becoming a family of four.
The couple — who is currently expecting their second baby — was photographed out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
For the daytime outing, Turner, 26, hid her growing baby bump in an oversized blue button-up shirt, which she accessorized with a set of chunky black slides.
Jonas, 32, meanwhile, wore a beige jacket and brown pants, which he paired with a red shirt underneath. The Jonas Brothers star completed the look with a pair of white Converse sneakers.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Turner and Jonas — who tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month — are already parents to daughter Willa, 22 months.
Earlier this month, the pair attended the 2022 Met Gala, both wearing Louis Vuitton. There, Turner cradled her belly on the carpet and, the next day, officially confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their second child in an interview with Elle UK.
"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
In conversation with ELLE, the actress also revealed that she hopes she and Jonas will eventually return to her native of England to raise their children.
"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," she explained. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."
Making her case, Turner continued, "And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."
Adding that her home country "would ideally be the final destination" for her growing family, the star said that her musician husband isn't 100 percent on board just yet.
"[Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!" Turner said. "My parent's house is the epitome of the English countryside — horses, sheep, cows."