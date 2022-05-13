Pregnant Sophie Turner Steps Out Wearing Oversized Shirt in Beverly Hills with Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — who are already parents to daughter Willa — are currently expecting their second baby together

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together before becoming a family of four.

The couple — who is currently expecting their second baby — was photographed out and about in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

For the daytime outing, Turner, 26, hid her growing baby bump in an oversized blue button-up shirt, which she accessorized with a set of chunky black slides.

Jonas, 32, meanwhile, wore a beige jacket and brown pants, which he paired with a red shirt underneath. The Jonas Brothers star completed the look with a pair of white Converse sneakers.

Louis Vuitton – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Earlier this month, the pair attended the 2022 Met Gala, both wearing Louis Vuitton. There, Turner cradled her belly on the carpet and, the next day, officially confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their second child in an interview with Elle UK.

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In conversation with ELLE, the actress also revealed that she hopes she and Jonas will eventually return to her native of England to raise their children.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," she explained. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

Making her case, Turner continued, "And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."

Adding that her home country "would ideally be the final destination" for her growing family, the star said that her musician husband isn't 100 percent on board just yet.