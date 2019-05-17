Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is ready to meet her baby boy — so much so that she’s “annoyed” he will take two more weeks to arrive.

“So I just got back from the doctor’s office. I’m so annoyed because I’ve been feeling cramps and I swear the baby’s coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so,” Polizzi told her podcast co-host on the Thursday episode of It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey.

The former Jersey Shore star said that she and her husband Jionni LaValle were hoping their baby boy — who they are naming Angelo, she previously revealed — would be born May 26. She added that they might have to “switch things around” to make sure the father is there for the birth if he comes later.

“So I’m annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable,” she said. “You have no idea.”

Angelo will make older siblings of Polizzi’s two children, Lorenzo Dominic, 6, and Giovanna Marie, 4.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The reality star has been candid with fans throughout her pregnancy, sharing updates about the sex and name of baby No. 3 — and even sharing in the not-so-sweet moments. Back in December, she shared a photo of her vomiting with the cheeky caption “Happy Friday!”

Earlier this month, Polizzi invited her followers to help her pick an outfit for her baby sprinkle, sharing five options and asking fellow moms to chime in.

“MAWMA’S I need your help! My family is throwing me a Sprinkle this weekend & these are my options from @thesnookishop 💙,” she said.

One highlight of Polizzi’s celebration included several Jersey Shore minis.

The MTV host shared a picture from the party of Lorenzo and Giovanna cuddling with Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and Deena Cortese‘s 3-month-old son Christopher John. Polizzi called it “Jersey Shore 2.0.”

The hard-working mom told PEOPLE in March that she won’t be taking maternity leave after baby Angelo is born.

“I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better,” she said. “So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually.”

Snooki's Children

In addition to hosting the podcast, she also runs The Snooki Shop and hosts How Far is Tattoo Far on MTV with Nico Tortorella.

Despite the ups and downs of pregnancy, Polizzi has loved sharing the experience with her kids.

“They tell my belly how their day was. They kiss the belly,” she added in her March interview with PEOPLE. “My daughter, [when] she has food, she’ll put it by my belly [to] ‘feed’ the baby. It’s so cute.”