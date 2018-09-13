Pregnant Slick Woods Rocks Her Baby Bump (Nearly Nude!) on the Runway During NYFW

Baby’s first Fashion Week!

Model and Rihanna muse Slick Woods, who is expecting her first child this month, was business as usual Wednesday night despite her baby belly, walking the runway at the Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

Woods’ barely there ensemble featured intricately detailed thigh-high stockings and a bodysuit with dramatic cutouts — including an almost entirely absent front portion, where her nipples were concealed under black covers.

She finished the look with large hoop earrings, a black headband, black nails and, perhaps most impressively, high heels.

Although Woods may win the award for boldest look, she’s not the first pregnant model to stomp the catwalk at this year’s NYFW. On Saturday, soon-to-be mother of two Lily Aldridge rocked the Brandon Maxwell runway at Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.

Aldridge’s fellow models — including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls— were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted her pal’s growing stomach.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion,” wrote Aldridge, 32. “Thank you Brandon for letting [me] shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!”

Woods (whose real name is Simone Thompson) announced her pregnancy on social media in July, revealing during an interview with Elle UK published later that month that singer Erykah Badu will serve as her doula.

“She’s a mommy role model. A mother I look up to, who kills her s— and is a boss-a— bitch,” Woods told the magazine for its September issue.

The style icon also revealed that she will be breastfeeding her son and plans to name him Saphir, a nod to the birthstone of his expected arrival month.