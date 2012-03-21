"I feel very grounded, more than ever - it's a wonderful feeling. But all of a sudden, I've started to get cravings," Miller says. "I usually don't have a sweet tooth but these tarts I could eat all day long!"

Mom-to-be Sienna Miller lets her burgeoning belly lead the way Tuesday afternoon while filming a commercial in London.

The actress, 30, who’s expecting her first child with Tom Sturridge in July, has said she prefers to keep details of her pregnancy quiet, but did open up a bit recently to the Metro.

“I feel very grounded, more than ever — it’s a wonderful feeling. But all of a sudden, I’ve started to get cravings,” Miller notes.

“I usually don’t have a sweet tooth but these tarts I could eat all day long!”