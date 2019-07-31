Pregnant Shay Mitchell Reveals She Has Started Wearing Diapers: 'I'm Having to Pee Way Too Much'

Image zoom YouTube

Shay Mitchell is getting some practice changing diapers before her daughter arrives — and they’re her own!

The Pretty Little Liars star, 32, revealed on her YouTube channel Wednesday that she has started wearing diapers because of how often she has to use the restroom while pregnant.

“So you want to see something?” she asked her friends while picking out clothes for a photo shoot in the video, part of her “Almost Ready” series on her channel.

“Honestly, guys, I’ve never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you’re pregnant,” Mitchell, who revealed her pregnancy in June, said. “I swear to God, in like a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night, to the point where I was like, I’m f-ing wearing diapers.”

The actress then unbuttoned her pants to reveal that she was currently wearing one, much to her friends’ dismay.

“I literally, I am literally wearing a full-on diaper,” Mitchell revealed with a laugh. “Okay, because it gets so annoying having to go to the bathroom all the time.”

“What? I have never seen that in my life, and I’ve had three kids!” stylist Monica Rose said.

“I’m wearing a full-on diaper, okay? This isn’t even an ad for Depends. This is a full-on diaper. Because I can’t,” Mitchell continued, explaining that the bathrooms on set were too far away to be walking over there all the time.

“I peed myself, I got it a couple good times and I had to throw it out,” she said. “But I’m not doing it. You know, I’m having to pee way too much. It’s just like, I’m over it.”

“There’s a bathroom right there,” Rose pointed out.

In the video, Mitchell tried on several fun outfits, including a neon bikini and matching cover-up, a white crop top, and a red maxi dress, all from her curated collection.

She also expressed her excitement at being able to have a shoot in which she wasn’t trying to hide her growing baby bump.

“I had it in my head that I really didn’t want to have to go and wear maternity wear. I wanted to be able to wear clothes that I would normally wear, just maybe on a different size,” she said.

From her summertime outfits, it seems like Mitchell is doing just that!

“To be honest, more than in my entire life, being in a bikini at this point [in my pregnancy] makes me feel more confident than I ever was before,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I don’t really have to suck it in. I can’t suck it in. So you get what you get.”

The star was also spotted earlier this month wearing a stylish fitted blazer and bike shorts to flaunt her bump.

Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting a girl.