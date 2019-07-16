Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Fitted Blazer and Slides

Shay Mitchell is showing off her pregnancy style!

On Monday, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum was seen out in Los Angeles wearing a white blazer that showed off her growing bump. The star accessorized the look with black bike shorts, a black purse and Chanel slides, which she wore after sharing a photo of her swollen feet last week.

Mitchell, who announced her pregnancy in June, recently returned from a European getaway in Italy and Spain earlier this month.

In one post from the trip, Mitchell shared a pair of photos of herself in a long-sleeved white dress, black shades and hoop earrings, captioning the glam images, “L A D O L C E V I T A” (“the good life,” in English).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell MEGA

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Instagram

After previously suffering a miscarriage last year, the actress announced last month that she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting in a surprise Instagram post and YouTube video.

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family,” Mitchell wrote underneath the clip. “I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

RELATED: ‘La Dolce Vita!’ See Shay Mitchell Flaunt Her Baby Bump on Italian Vacation

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” the dad-to-be, 38, added in an Instagram post shortly after Mitchell announced her pregnancy.

Mitchell and Babel learned the sex of their little one on the way during an unconventional reveal shared on YouTube earlier this month. It involved two people dressed up as the Pink and Blue Power Rangers duking it out to see which color would be victorious.

“Power Rangers. Never in the history of gender reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” Mitchell said between laughs during the “fight.”

RELATED: Watch Pregnant Shay Mitchell Learn the Sex of Her Baby on the Way — from Power Rangers!

The hilarious scuffle ended when the duo fell into a water fountain and only one emerged, unmasked, to greet the couple: the Pink Ranger, who made her way over and sat on their laps (still all wet!) by way of greeting.

“Is it a girl?!” both asked excitedly, still a bit confused about the outcome — but viewers weren’t left hanging, as “IT’S A GIRL” flashed across the screen, with the Pink Ranger striking a triumphant pose.