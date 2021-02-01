Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'My Body Is Exhausted'

"I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra," Shawn Johnson East said

Shawn Johnson East, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid," the former Olympic gymnast, 29, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday evening.

"Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," said Johnson East, who is mom to 15-month-old daughter Drew Hazel. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew and now this... my body is exhausted."

The mom-to-be also listed the reasons why she was worried after her positive diagnosis. "1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household," Johnson East explained.

"So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha," she continued. "Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands."

Her husband Andrew, 29, previously tested positive for the coronavirus, the couple said in their pregnancy announcement video which was shared on YouTube earlier this month.

"We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin' self-isolate for 10 days," said the former NFL athlete, who recalled learning about his diagnosis after his wife told him she was pregnant again.

"We were scared to begin with that you had COVID. We weren't sure if Drew had it, we weren't sure if I had it," Johnson East added. "So I was calling her pediatrician, I was calling my OB. … I was like, 'What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant?' especially early on in pregnancy. I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage."

Johnson East previously suffered a miscarriage in October 2017.

When her husband was recovering from the coronavirus, the pair made a plan for him to self-isolate in a separate area of their house. "We agreed that for two weeks we try not to let [Drew] see you so she doesn't have to feel like her daddy is running away from her," Johnson East explained in their YouTube video.

On Sunday, Johnson East concluded her coronavirus announcement with a separate post on her Instagram Story. "Praying so hard for all of those babies out there tonight (sappy mama here) and everyone fighting for their health. Ok... this emotional mess of a human is going to try to sleep now. Love you all," she wrote.