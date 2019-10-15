Pregnant Shawn Johnson Heads to the Emergency Room After Breaking Her Big Toe 'in Half'

Shawn Johnson East recently took a trip to the hospital — but it wasn’t to welcome her impending little one!

At 38 weeks pregnant, the former professional gymnast, 27, revealed on Instagram that she unexpectedly spent the tail-end of her weekend in the emergency room after she dropped a piece of concrete on her foot and broke her big toe.

Despite the pain, Shawn seemed to have an optimistic outlook on the situation and even joked that the injury came at just the right time while she prepares for her little one’s arrival.

“38 weeks pregnant and in the ER……. for a broken big toe 🤣 hahaha only me,” she captioned a shot of herself in the hospital bed as she iced her toe next to an x-ray. “All is good, just adding a little more swag to my big mama waddle these days.”

Shawn, who is expecting her first child with husband Andrew East, first opened up about the “freak accident” on her Instagram Stories Sunday night as the couple were driving home from the hospital together.

“Well guys, we had a really eventful night. We are currently headed home from the emergency room,” she explained in the car, before reassuring her followers, “It had nothing to do with the baby.”

“I dropped a piece of concrete on my foot — a piece of concrete fell on my foot because I was real[ly] excited about petting a dog … and I broke my big toe just in half,” Shawn continued. “Pretty nasty, so that happened.”

Shawn went on to say that “all is good, baby’s good, everything’s good,” but sensed that she may get some questions from mommy-shamers and clarified that despite the pain, she did not take any pain medications “because [of the] baby.”

“So just ice,” she said and sarcastically added, “Oh boy, it’s gonna be a fun night of sleep!”

The following day, Shawn updated her followers about her toe’s condition and joked about the accident’s timing.

“Guys I’m great, I promise. I’ve got some pretty coloring, my foot is a little bit bigger than usual, my big toe’s a little bit longer than usual, but I’m good! It’s just a perfect excuse to chill out until baby comes!” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories.

The couple revealed the happy news that they are expecting their first child together in April, sharing their announcement on Instagram and Shawn’s YouTube channel.

“@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT!” the mom-to-be captioned a maternity-session snapshot of the couple looking overjoyed, where she cradler her belly while her husband pointed in the direction of her midsection.

Andrew, 28, shared the news on his own Instagram account, with a short clip from their photo session showing the parents-to-be holding up a tiny pair of baby sneakers.

The East’s journey to parenthood was a long time coming, but hasn’t been without its complications.

The spouses, who tied the knot on a private farm in rural Tennessee in April 2016, previously opened up in October 2017 about a miscarriage they had suffered just two days after they found out they were pregnant.

Then in July, Shawn revealed on her YouTube channel that their doctor informed her at a 20-week checkup that their baby had underdeveloped and dilated kidneys, as well as a two rather than three-vessel umbilical cord, which carries an increased risk of stillbirth and pre-term labor.

Both complications also indicated that the baby could have Down syndrome, according to the doctor, but genetic testing revealed that the baby did not.

“We still have the two-vessel cord, which is something that my body decided to do on its own, so we have to monitor that. I go in every three or four weeks for ultrasounds, just to make sure the baby is getting enough nutrients and growing. But so far, so good, and we celebrate every day,” Shawn told PEOPLE.

In a video posted after her 20-week appointment, the former professional gymnast said that the whole experience has given her some serious perspective.

“Everyone’s always like, ‘Oh, are you having a boy or a girl? What do you want? Are you going to put them in gymnastics? Are you going to put them in football?’ And we had those thoughts in the beginning,” she said.

But during this phase of her pregnancy, the first-time mom-to-be isn’t worried about those aspects.

“I don’t care if it’s boy, I don’t care if it’s a girl. I don’t even care what the name is right now. I don’t care if they do sports,” Shawn said. “I just pray that our baby is healthy.”