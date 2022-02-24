Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in July

Sharna Burgess is glowing as a mom-to-be!

On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36 — who's​​ expecting her first baby with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — attended a Frida Mom product launch at Kathy Hilton's Los Angeles estate, meant to celebrate new and expecting moms.

Burgess wore a fitted camel dress paired with sneakers and a denim and knitted jacket, posing for a few photos as she cradled her baby bump.

Sharna Burgess Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Burgess and Green, 48, revealed they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month after the couple were photographed in Hawaii where Burgess put her baby bump on display.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

Burgess also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙," she wrote. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️"

"@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx," she added.

"Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," a source close to Green told PEOPLE after the announcement. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

"Sharna has always been very good with his boys too," added the insider. "It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."