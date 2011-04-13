Pregnant Selma Blair Satiates Her Sweet Tooth

"For a while I was craving things that were really sweet, but I don't eat sugar and I don't eat gluten so it's difficult," she tells PEOPLE.

Not only has Selma Blair‘s body changed during her pregnancy, but her palate has too.

“For a while I was craving things that were really sweet, but I don’t eat sugar and I don’t eat gluten so it’s difficult,” she tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I crave a lot of fruit and I eat far too much dairy, which I didn’t eat before I was pregnant and won’t eat after I give birth, but I’m enjoying it now.”

Attending the Marquee Dayclub opening in Las Vegas, the Hellboy star said the pregnancy is going “perfectly well” and that she’s due this summer. She does, however, suffer from insomnia these days.



“I think Vegas is the answer for pregnant people because of insomnia,” Blair, 38, laughs.

“It’s open all the time and you go down and play your silly slots … It’s nice to have people up when I am right now. It’s a rare thing. And there is always food.”

Though she’s happy to share her sleepless nights with others, there is one thing she is keeping to herself: Whether she and boyfriend Jason Bleick are having a boy or girl. Then again, Blair’s not completely sure that she knows either.

“I think I know,” she said. “I don’t do ultrasounds — I’m using a midwife so I don’t have all the information other mothers-to-be have.”