BumpWatch: Selma Blair Shops to It
Pregnant Selma Blair was all smiles after picking up baby bedding at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Friday.
Getting ready for baby!
The actress, 38, is due this summer with her first child with boyfriend Jason Bleick.
Blair has spent part of her pregnancy modeling for H&M and their Fashion Against AIDS charity collection.