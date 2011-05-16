Pregnant Selma Blair was all smiles after picking up baby bedding at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Friday.

BumpWatch: Selma Blair Shops to It

Getting ready for baby!

Pregnant Selma Blair was all smiles after picking up crib bedding at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 38, is due this summer with her first child with boyfriend Jason Bleick.