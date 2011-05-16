BumpWatch: Selma Blair Shops to It

Pregnant Selma Blair was all smiles after picking up baby bedding at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Friday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:40 PM
Advertisement

Getting ready for baby!

Pregnant Selma Blair was all smiles after picking up crib bedding at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Friday.

The actress, 38, is due this summer with her first child with boyfriend Jason Bleick.

Blair has spent part of her pregnancy modeling for H&M and their Fashion Against AIDS charity collection.

RELATED: Selma Blair’s Bright, All Natural Nail Polish

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com