Pregnant Sasha Pieterse Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Topless Maternity Shot: 'Enjoying Every Moment'

"Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy," the Pretty Little Liars star wrote on Instagram

Sasha Pieterse is baring her baby bump!

The Pretty Little Liars star, 24, celebrated pregnancy on Monday when she shared a maternity shot on her Instagram as part of the latest "challenge" circulating on social media, which involves being nominated by a friend and posting a black-and-white photo along with the phrase "challenge accepted" in the name of women uplifting other women.

In the picture, Pieterse — who is expecting her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer — can be seen cradling her belly while covering her chest.

"Challenge accepted. Thank you my beautiful friend @kirinstagram ✨," she began in the caption.

Pieterse then opened up about her pregnancy, writing, "already sleep deprived but enjoying every moment. During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women. Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy."

"Love on the women around you, always," she added. "#womensupportingwomen oh, and #freethenipple 😉."

Earlier in July, Pieterse spoke to PEOPLE about getting pregnant while dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), saying that her pregnancy has "been an absolute blessing."

"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," she said. "A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it's been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves."

According to the actress, the pregnancy has even helped with her hormone condition.

"My hormones have been balancing out, so it's actually been a good thing [in that regard]," Pieterse said. "And I'm hoping that this will maybe even help in the future too."

"I've heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we're taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we're both healthy," she added.

Pieterse announced her pregnancy in May on her and Sheaffer's second wedding anniversary, writing in an Instagram post, "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time😉)."

"Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" she continued, before thanking Sheaffer for "for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place."