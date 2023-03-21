Pregnant Sarah Snook Says She's Not Finding Out Her Baby's Sex as She Reveals Her Due Date

Sarah Snook is just a couple of months away from meeting her little one!

The Succession star, who revealed Monday she's expecting her first baby during the season 4 premiere of the HBO series, appeared on Today Tuesday where she shared that she's due in mid-May.

The actress, 35, also noted that she's waiting until the birth of her baby to find out the sex.

"I heard you're keeping the gender a surprise," said co-host Savannah Guthrie. "That's hard to do. I did it myself, it's hard to not find out."

"It is, but it's also easy. You just sort of like, block it out. You just don't think about it too much," added Snook.

Carson Daly noted that his wife Siri accidentally revealed the sex of their older child while she was sleep-talking, asking Snook if she might do the same with husband Dave Lawson.

"She knew, I didn't. I left all the doctor's appointments when that time came and third trimester, one night, she let it out. So your husband might want to sleep somewhere else," said Daly.

"No, I don't know [the sex]. That's quite a feat to find out and not tell you," Snook replied. "Obviously, it was difficult because she told you in your sleep!"

Snook stepped at Monday's Succession premiere in a body-hugging black one-piece, her baby bump on full display. She paired the number with a shimmery silver coverall.

"It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight of her pregnancy as she felt her belly. "I feel great."

Sarah Snook Instagram

She revealed that she was pregnant while taping the fourth season of Succession, however, she reassured viewers, "I mean, you couldn't super tell."

"Because it's not super big, at least at the moment," she said.

Snook also referenced her special plus one, telling Megan Ryte of "Extra" she brought, "Someone I have not met yet but I'm intimate with."

She joked that her Succession character, Shiv Roy, showed her "what not to do" when it comes to being a mom. "I don't know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values… I don't think we could be looking up to them for guidance."