Spotted: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Ballet Babe
The mother-daughter outing marks the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.
Advertisement
|
Undercover belly!
Expectant actress Sarah Michelle Gellar kept her baby bump under wraps during a casual afternoon outing with daughter Charlotte Grace on Saturday.
Following
The actress was taking her 2½-year-old daughter to a ballet class in Santa Monica, Calif.
The mother-daughter outing marks the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.
“She is such a fantastic mom; it is just great news,” a source tells PEOPLE.
RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Expecting Second Child