The mother-daughter outing marks the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.

Spotted: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Ballet Babe

Undercover belly!

Expectant actress Sarah Michelle Gellar kept her baby bump under wraps during a casual afternoon outing with daughter Charlotte Grace on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress was taking her 2½-year-old daughter to a ballet class in Santa Monica, Calif.

The mother-daughter outing marks the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.

“She is such a fantastic mom; it is just great news,” a source tells PEOPLE.