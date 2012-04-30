Spotted: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Ballet Babe

Undercover belly!

Expectant actress Sarah Michelle Gellar kept her baby bump under wraps during a casual afternoon outing with daughter Charlotte Grace on Saturday.

The actress was taking her 2½-year-old daughter to a ballet class in Santa Monica, Calif.

The mother-daughter outing marks the first time the Ringer star, 35, has been photographed since news of her pregnancy broke.

“She is such a fantastic mom; it is just great news,” a source tells PEOPLE.

