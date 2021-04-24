"This little girl and her name already mean the world to us," Sadie Robertson wrote on her Instagram

Pregnant Sadie Robertson Reveals Name of Her Baby Girl on the Way and Its 'Sweet' Meaning

Sadie Robertson's baby girl on the way has one sweet name!

On Friday, the Duck Dynasty star, who is expecting her first child — a daughter — with husband Christian Huff — revealed that they have settled on a name: Honey James Huff.

"going ahead and telling the world our sweet babies name because i would rather y'all hear it from me and christian then things going around," Robertson began in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of a crib and a teddy bear wearing a sweater emblazoned with the moniker.

"this little girl and her name already mean the world to us 💛," she wrote.

Sadie Robertson Credit: Sadie Robertson/instagram

Robertson went on to share the special meaning behind the name, quoting the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬: "Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

"I've always loved this verse," she explained. "Its made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."

Continued Robertson, "When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn't even know needed to be healed.' "

According to the expectant star, the word "honey" is also linked to her first date with Huff, whom she married on Nov. 25, 2019 at her family's Louisiana farm.

Sadie Robertson Credit: Sadie Robertson/instagram

"On our first date we went to do pottery together and on my cup i simply wrote 'honey' ... because i called him the boy with the honey words," Robertson wrote, sharing a throwback picture from the romantic outing.

"Fast forward 2 and a half years later and we have a daughter on the way who we so proudly get to name after one of the loveliest words," she continued. "Not to mention this word reminds me of my great grandma who calls everyone she loves honey."

Robertson concluded her post with a message to her daughter on the way, writing, "Oh Honey, you are named with such intention."

"I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life," she added. "We can't wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes 🍯."

Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson | Credit: Sadie Robertson Huff Instagram

Robertson first announced her pregnancy in October by posting a photo of herself and Huff cuddled up on the couch with a sonogram.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," she caption the snap. "What I've learned from you already - ❤️ God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. "

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," Robertson wrote at the time. "Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

The couple found out the sex of their baby on the way a month later in a big reveal on the family farm.

Christian Huff Instagram Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson | Credit: Christian Huff Instagram

In December, Robertson shared with PEOPLE that she and her husband "actually do have a baby name, but we are keeping it a secret."

"Christian and I, really before we even knew it was a girl or a boy, we decided on a girl and a boy name, and so as soon as we found out it was a girl, we knew her name." she explained. "It's been really sweet to get to call her by name and just know that. But we're going to save that for the rest of the world for a little while."