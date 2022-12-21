Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition.

On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

The photo shows Rumer lying down for the exam with her baby bump exposed as Scout, 31, poses with arms raised and holding up peace signs on one side of Moore. On the other, Tallulah, 28, leans forward, reaching a hand over to touch Rumer's bump.

Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas first shared their pregnancy news Tuesday with a carousel of bump photos in a joint Instagram post.

In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures.

The Charlie's Angels actress shared their announcement post on her own Instagram, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.

Emma Heming Willis — who is married to Rumer's father Bruce Willis and mom to little sisters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10 — also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be.

"Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣," she wrote on Instagram.

The blended family appeared together in a Christmas family photo shared by Moore on Instagram in mid-December.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot.