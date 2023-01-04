Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares New Photo of Her Baby Bump as She Cuddles with Pet Cat

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 05:17 PM
Rumer Willis pregnancy
Photo: Rumer Willis/Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Rumer Willis is giving a new glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

The House Bunny actress, 34, shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the soon-to-be mom sitting on a bed while curling up with a pet cat.

Willis snapped the photo from above, giving viewers an aerial shot of her stomach as the cat sits in between her crisscrossed legs.

The actress and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas first shared their exciting pregnancy news last month with a carousel of bump photos in a joint Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures.

Willis' mom, Demi Moore, shared their announcement post on her own Instagram, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.

Emma Heming Willis — who is married to Rumer's father Bruce Willis and mom to little sisters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10 — also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be.

"Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣," she wrote on Instagram.

Related Articles
Demi Moore and Daughters Strike a Pose During Rumer Willis' Ultrasound: 'Saying Hello to the Little Nibblet'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Rumer Willis
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Mirror Bump Photo
Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Photo Showing Off Baby Bump
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis Is 'Happy' About Becoming a Grandpa as He Enjoys 'Having More Family Time': Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Scout Willis
Scout Willis Has a Very Relatable Reaction to Her Sister Rumer Willis Being Pregnant
Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce
Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg Shares Sweet New Photo with Pregnant Wife Priscilla Chan — See Her Bump!
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares New Photos from Her Pregnancy with Second Baby as She Looks Back on 2022
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
emma heming and bruce willis
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos
Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
Daniel Humm Demi Moore
Demi Moore, Daniel Humm Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'She's in a Good Place,' Source Says