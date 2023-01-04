Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares New Photo of Her Baby Bump as She Cuddles with Pet Cat

Rumer Willis is giving a new glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

The House Bunny actress, 34, shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the soon-to-be mom sitting on a bed while curling up with a pet cat.

Willis snapped the photo from above, giving viewers an aerial shot of her stomach as the cat sits in between her crisscrossed legs.

The actress and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas first shared their exciting pregnancy news last month with a carousel of bump photos in a joint Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures.

Willis' mom, Demi Moore, shared their announcement post on her own Instagram, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.

Emma Heming Willis — who is married to Rumer's father Bruce Willis and mom to little sisters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10 — also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be.

"Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣," she wrote on Instagram.