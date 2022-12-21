Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Photo Showing Off Baby Bump

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in an Instagram post on Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Mirror Bump Photo
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Rumer Willis is enjoying her pregnancy with those closest to her.

The What Lies Ahead actress, 34, has been sharing the well wishes coming her way since revealing she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Rumer poses in the mirror, lifting her shirt to show off her baby bump as she laughs. Next to her, sister Tallulah, 28, squats and playfully sticks her tongue out as she takes the black-and-white photo.

Willis and Thomas first shared their pregnancy news on Tuesday with a carousel of bump photos in a joint Instagram post.

Tallulah shared her sister's pregnancy announcement on her own Instagram the day prior, celebrating the exciting news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Mirror Bump Photo
Rumer Willis/instagram

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era 🌱," she captioned a photo where Thomas kisses Rumer's bump.

The caption echoed proud grandmother Demi Moore's post, in which she wrote she was excited to be, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

Not far behind was Scout Willis, 31, who reposted the couple's photos and wrote, "🌱Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱 Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend."

The sister's also shared their excitement in the comments of Rumer's announcement post on Tuesday, with Scout joking, "I'm weep. I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party," to which the mom-to-be replied, "all for you scouter."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-moore" data-inlink="true">Demi Moore</a> and Daughters Strike a Pose During Rumer Willis' Ultrasound: 'Saying Hello to the Little Nibblet'
Demi Moore/Instagram

"EEEEEEEE!!!!! we stan this mommy!!" Tallulah wrote.

On Wednesday, Moore shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for Rumer, where she posed with Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

The photo shows Rumer lying down for the exam with her baby bump exposed as Scout poses with arms raised and holding up peace signs on one side of Moore. On the other, Tallulah leans forward, reaching a hand over to touch Rumer's bump.

Related Articles
Demi Moore and Daughters Strike a Pose During Rumer Willis' Ultrasound: 'Saying Hello to the Little Nibblet'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
emma heming and bruce willis
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos
https://www.instagram.com/madison_rose11/. Madison Brush/Instagram
'Sister Wives' ' Maddie Brown Brush Excited to 'Meet This Baby Girl' as She Shares 30-Week Bump Shot
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'
Daniel Humm Demi Moore
Demi Moore, Daniel Humm Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'She's in a Good Place,' Source Says
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
kaley cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Halfway' Through Pregnancy as She Shares New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Bruce Willis Family
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bruce Willis is looking healthier than ever as we spot him having breakfast and running a few errands throughout Santa Monica with a friend. Pictured: Bruce Willis BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend