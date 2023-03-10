Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Maternity Style Alongside Mom Demi Moore at Versace Show: Photo

Rumer Willis is spending time with her mom as she prepares to become a first-time parent herself.

The actress, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, attended the Versace fall winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles alongside mom Demi Moore, 60.

Willis and Moore, who will become a first-time grandma with the birth of Willis' baby, were photographed together at the show, sweetly wrapping their arms around one another for the snaps.

The soon-to-be mom, 34, wore a black bodycon minidress that hugged her bump, which she paired with an oversized black blazer coat, black platform pumps and a mini handbag.

Moore, who shares Rumer, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis with ex Bruce Willis, looked chic in a sheer black button-down, black pants, a black blazer and a matching purse.

Earlier this week, Rumer was photographed while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles on Monday, showing off her bare bump while lounging poolside in a tan bikini.

She had a big smile on her face as she posed for the camera while sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs dipped in the water.

Another shot showed Rumer, who accessorized her look with a white button-down and white sunglasses, placing her hand above her bump as she smiled and stood with a book in her hand.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The House Bunny actress and her boyfriend announced in December that they're expecting their first baby together. Moore later shared her daughter's announcement post on her own Instagram, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.