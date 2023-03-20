Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'

Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 10:50 AM

Rumer Willis is soaking up the special moments with her dad.

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, gathered with her family on Sunday to celebrate Bruce Willis' 68th birthday.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the mom-to-be cuddles up to her father, resting her head on his shoulder and placing her hand on his chest with her eyes closed and a smile. The Die Hard actor — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — has an arm around his daughter, who he appears to be in the midst of speaking to.

Rumer also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, showing her whole family — including mom Demi Moore, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and all her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10 — singing to the actor on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Daddio I love you to the 🌙 You are so cool," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the pregnant House Bunny actress, 34, and Thomas were celebrated by family and friends at a baby shower in Los Angeles, thrown by mom Demi Moore and her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31.

Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis. Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer and Thomas performed together at the intimate event, where the mom-to-be wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown — BUMPSUIT's The Bianca dress in Ivory — and her curly hair down. They were joined by friends including fellow expectant mom Peta Murgatroyd, and Stephanie Shepherd.

During an episode of Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles last month, Rumer shared that being a mom was always part of her plan.

Exclusive - Rumer Willis, Derek Richard Thomas EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

"It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she said. "And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

Willis said she recalls recently talking to Thomas about becoming a parent, noting that she "can't wait" for the special moments she and her baby can share together.

"I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, 'You know, when I go to the farmers market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited,' " she said. "And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can't even ... I can't wait."

Related Articles
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Versace FW23 Show
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Maternity Style Alongside Mom Demi Moore at Versace Show: Photo
Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Tan Bikini as She Relaxes Poolside — See Photos!
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas attend Opening Of ESPRIT LA Pop-Up On Robertson Blvd. on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rumer Willis' Boyfriend? All About Derek Richard Thomas
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Her Bump as She Poses with Sister Scout
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Baby Bump While Posing with Sister Scout in Matching Sweatsuits
Rumer Willis leaving a workout class, carrying her new Warmies while showing off her baby bump wearing sustainable brand Losano
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Growing Baby Bump in Black and White Athleisure Look
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)
Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Mirror Bump Photo
Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses with Sister Tallulah Willis in Sweet Photo Showing Off Baby Bump
Scout Willis
Scout Willis Has a Very Relatable Reaction to Her Sister Rumer Willis Being Pregnant
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Rumer Willis
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce
Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis Is 'Happy' About Becoming a Grandpa as He Enjoys 'Having More Family Time': Source
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares She's Feeling 'Sadness, Grief' on Bruce Willis' Birthday