Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'

Rumer Willis is soaking up the special moments with her dad.

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, gathered with her family on Sunday to celebrate Bruce Willis' 68th birthday.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the mom-to-be cuddles up to her father, resting her head on his shoulder and placing her hand on his chest with her eyes closed and a smile. The Die Hard actor — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — has an arm around his daughter, who he appears to be in the midst of speaking to.

Rumer also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, showing her whole family — including mom Demi Moore, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and all her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10 — singing to the actor on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Daddio I love you to the 🌙 You are so cool," she wrote.

Last week, the pregnant House Bunny actress, 34, and Thomas were celebrated by family and friends at a baby shower in Los Angeles, thrown by mom Demi Moore and her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31.

Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis. Rumer Willis/Instagram

Rumer and Thomas performed together at the intimate event, where the mom-to-be wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown — BUMPSUIT's The Bianca dress in Ivory — and her curly hair down. They were joined by friends including fellow expectant mom Peta Murgatroyd, and Stephanie Shepherd.

During an episode of Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles last month, Rumer shared that being a mom was always part of her plan.

Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

"It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she said. "And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

Willis said she recalls recently talking to Thomas about becoming a parent, noting that she "can't wait" for the special moments she and her baby can share together.

"I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, 'You know, when I go to the farmers market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited,' " she said. "And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can't even ... I can't wait."