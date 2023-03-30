Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Event in L.A. — See the Photos!

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 02:52 PM
Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Dinner in Los Angeles
Rumer Willis. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Rumer Willis is rocking her pregnancy glow.

The mom-to-be, 34, was all smiles as she attended the Year of Action Committee Launch Dinner in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress — who shares her baby on the way with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — wore a full-length black dress that hugged her bump and paired the look with a matching black sweater.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Dinner in Los Angeles
Rumer Willis. Presley Ann/Getty

Earlier this month, the pregnant actress joined her blended family to celebrate her dad, Bruce Willis, on his 68th birthday, with the Pulp Fiction actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis sharing a photo from the group gathering.

"Today was a good day," she captioned the photo, where she has one arm around daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad.

On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout Willis, 31, followed by Mabel Ray, 10, Demi Moore, and Rumer.

Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis. Rumer Willis/Instagram

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the mom-to-be cuddled up to her father, resting her head on his shoulder and placing her hand on his chest with her eyes closed and a smile.

The Die Hard actor — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — had an arm around his daughter, whom he appeared to be in the midst of speaking to.

"Happy Birthday Daddio I love you to the 🌙 You are so cool," she wrote.

Related Articles
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Unseen Throwback Moments of Bruce Willis with Daughters: Watch
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet, Unseen Throwback Moments Between Bruce Willis and His Daughters
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Marks '14 Years of Marriage to the Greatest Love of My Life' Bruce Willis
On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Are Flower Girls at Vow Renewal Ceremony: Watch
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis' Sweetest Moments with His Big Blended Family
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis daughters
Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Daughters Dance Through the Streets with Their Mom in Sweet Video
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares She's Feeling 'Sadness, Grief' on Bruce Willis' Birthday
buuski/Instagram
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Pokes Fun at Nepo Baby Conversation with Cheeky T-Shirts
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Marks Anniversary with Video of Vow Renewal to Bruce Willis: 'Seize Every Opportunity'
Emma Hemming Posts Video of Bruce on His Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'
Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Tan Bikini as She Relaxes Poolside — See Photos!
Rumer Willis, scout willis, Tallulah willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Has Baby Bump Cradled by Sisters Scout and Tallulah: '4 Best Friends'
Versace FW23 Show
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Maternity Style Alongside Mom Demi Moore at Versace Show: Photo