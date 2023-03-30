Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Event in L.A. — See the Photos!

Rumer Willis is rocking her pregnancy glow.

The mom-to-be, 34, was all smiles as she attended the Year of Action Committee Launch Dinner in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress — who shares her baby on the way with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — wore a full-length black dress that hugged her bump and paired the look with a matching black sweater.

Rumer Willis. Presley Ann/Getty

Earlier this month, the pregnant actress joined her blended family to celebrate her dad, Bruce Willis, on his 68th birthday, with the Pulp Fiction actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis sharing a photo from the group gathering.

"Today was a good day," she captioned the photo, where she has one arm around daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad.

On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout Willis, 31, followed by Mabel Ray, 10, Demi Moore, and Rumer.

Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis. Rumer Willis/Instagram

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the mom-to-be cuddled up to her father, resting her head on his shoulder and placing her hand on his chest with her eyes closed and a smile.

The Die Hard actor — who was recently revealed to have been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis — had an arm around his daughter, whom he appeared to be in the midst of speaking to.

"Happy Birthday Daddio I love you to the 🌙 You are so cool," she wrote.