Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!

Rumer Willis is glowing ahead of welcoming her first baby.

The pregnant House Bunny actress, 34, and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, were celebrated by family and friends over the weekend at a baby shower in Los Angeles, thrown by mom Demi Moore and her sisters, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 31.

Rumer and Thomas performed together at the intimate event, where the mom-to-be wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown and her curly hair down. They were joined by friends including fellow expectant moms Peta Murgatroyd and Stephanie Shepherd.

Rumer also posed with the many members of her family, smiling for shots alongside Moore, 60, dad Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and sisters — Evelyn Penn, 8, Mabel Ray, 10, Tallulah, and Scout. The Die Hard actor was not in photos from the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis. Scout LaRue Willis, Rumer Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis. L: Caption Derek Richard Thomas and Rumer Willis. PHOTO: Michael Simon/Shutterstock R: Caption Scout LaRue Willis, Rumer Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis. PHOTO: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

During an episode of Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles last month, Rumer shed light on her pregnancy and how she's learned to protect her boundaries.

"It's made me upgrade so fast, like things where I used to have such a nature to be people pleasing or to not stand up for myself for little things that then would kind of get under my skin," she said. "I would say literally, maybe even a week after I got pregnant, all of a sudden, it was like, no, no, that's not going to work for me anymore."

"This is what I need to do to reorient this and speak up for myself. It was like a new equation and a new puzzle all of a sudden downloaded," she explained. "And I had a different operating system."

Emma Heming Willis, Rumer Willis, and Demi Moore. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer also shared that being a mom was always part of her plan.

"It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she said. "And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

Willis said she recalls recently talking to Thomas about becoming a parent, noting that she "can't wait" for the special moments she and her baby can share together.

"I was talking to my partner the other day and saying, 'You know, when I go to the farmers market, I call it church because I leave and I feel so excited,' " she said. "And the idea of being able to bring my kids in like a little cart or something brings me so much delight, I can't even ... I can't wait."