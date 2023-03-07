Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Tan Bikini as She Relaxes Poolside — See Photos!

Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 12:00 PM
Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis enjoyed a sunny day by the pool as she awaits the arrival of her little one.

The actress, 34, was photographed while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles on Monday, showing off her bare bump while lounging poolside in a tan bikini.

Willis, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, had a big smile on her face as she posed for the camera while sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs dipped in the water.

Another shot showed Willis, who accessorized her look with a white button-down and white sunglasses, placing her hand above her bump as she smiled and stood with a book in her hand.

Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Last week, the mom-to-be had her bump on display in a cute photo posted by sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis on Instagram. In the snap, Rumer stood in the middle of Scout, 31, and their younger sister, 29.

"4 Best friends," Scout wrote, acknowledging Rumer's belly, which Tallulah cradled as Scout held a guitar on the other side of her expectant sister, wearing a "Nepo Baby" T-shirt.

"Me and my 3 best buddies," Scout added in her own caption alongside the same photo.

"That's happy ❤️," wrote stepmom Emma Heming Willis, who married Rumer, Scout and Tallulah's father Bruce Willis in 2009. The couple has two children together: Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10.

The What Lies Ahead actress and her musician/producer beau announced their pregnancy news in December 2022. The baby on the way will be the first grandchild for Bruce, 67, and Demi Moore, who are Rumer, Scout and Tallulah's parents.

