Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Baby Bump While Posing with Sister Scout in Matching Sweatsuits

Rumer Willis is sharing a bump update with her sister by her side.

The 34-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 60, posed with sister Scout Willis in matching sweatsuits in a mirror selfie shared Monday afternoon on her Instagram Story.

"Truly the only thing I've been wearing my whole pregnancy," the mom-to-be wrote, tagging clothing brand Bleusalt as she and Scout, 31, posed in burnt orange sweatsuit sets.

Rumer struck a similar pose in a photo with sister Tallulah, who turns 29 later this week, last month after first sharing her exciting pregnancy news.

The House Bunny actress and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced last month that they're expecting their first baby together.

Rumer Willis/instagram

Scout later posted a relatable video on Instagram shortly after her older sister announced the happy baby news. in the clip, Scout showed her dog before panning over to her face, where she revealed a blemish.

She jokingly wrote over the footage, "@rumerwillis is growing a baby and all I'm growing is this giant zit and my fan base."

Moore shared her daughter's announcement post on her own Instagram last month, already playing the role of proud grandmother.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote alongside the couple's photos.

"So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments.

Emma Heming Willis — who is married to Rumer's father Bruce and mom to little sisters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10 — also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be.

"Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣," she wrote on Instagram.