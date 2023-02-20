Pregnant Rumer Willis and Nikki Reed Share Sweet Embrace in New Photo: 'When Bumps Collide'

Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas while Nikki Reed is expecting her second baby with Ian Somerhalder

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 20, 2023 03:32 PM
nikki reed and rumer willis
Photo: Nikki Reed Instagram

Rumer Willis and Nikki Reed are sharing a special moment as moms-to-be.

Reed, who is expecting her second baby with Ian Somerhalder, shared a sweet photo with Willis, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, of the two hugging one another with both their baby bumps on display.

In the cute shot, Willis, 34, rests her head on Reed's shoulder as she leans in to embrace Reed, 34, and the two pose in front of a palm tree.

"When bumps collide @rumerwillis you are such a beautiful mama-to-be," wrote Reed.

The House Bunny actress reposted the snap on her Instagram Story, writing, "Oh how I love you my sweet friend."

nikki reed and rumer willis
Nikki Reed Instagram

Reed and Somerhalder announced they would be expanding their family on Instagram last month.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 44, shared a photo of Reed holding their daughter Bodhi Soleil with one hand as she cradled her bump with another, in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Referencing the picture, he continued, "When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful…"

"All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Willis and Thomas announced in December that they're expecting their first baby together with a carousel of bump photos in a joint Instagram post.

In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures.

