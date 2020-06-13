The Victoria's Secret Angel is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen

Pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'The Size of My Favorite Fruit'

Romee Strijd is showing off her growing baby!

The Victoria's Secret Angel, 24, gave her fans a pregnancy update on Saturday, sharing that her soon-to-be child has grown to the size of an avocado. "You're the size of my favorite fruit now 🥰," Strijd said.

According to the pregnancy website, The Bump, a baby is typically the size of an avocado at 16 weeks pregnant.

In the photo, the pregnant Dutch model placed her hand on her baby bump which was covered by her lacey mauve bodysuit.

Strijd — who is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen — also shared a sneak peek at her baby's ultrasound in a new YouTube vlog post on Saturday.

The model gave viewers a look back at her nine-week ultrasound appointment, which she noted was recorded before her pregnancy announcement at the end of May. “I’m a little bit nervous but very excited to go," she said of going to the doctor's office.

Strijd shared that her boyfriend wasn't allowed to go into the appointment with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm actually a little sad about it, I know there’s nothing I can do about it but I wish we could go together," she said, adding that he was going to wait outside and be FaceTimed in.

During the vlog, Strijd gave a close up of her ultrasound, of which she said the baby looked "five times as big as last time."

On May 28, Strijd shared the exciting news about her pregnancy on social media and in an emotional YouTube video.

In the sweet Instagram photo, Strijd is shown grinning and placing a hand on her baby bump, while her beau leans in from behind with his hands on her hips, looking blissful.

"WE’RE HAVING A BABY 💗," the mom-to-be began her caption, before going on to explain that she was "diagnosed with [polycystic ovary syndrome]" two years ago "after not getting [her] period for 7 years."

"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream," she said. "I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."

Strijd did some research about PCOS on her own and learned that her case was "not the typical" one, "because of my body being in fight or flight mode ... which means my body was under constant stress."

After reading about "natural healing for PCOS," the star "came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don't restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed." She also took "natural supplements" and tried acupuncture, and spent more time with family.