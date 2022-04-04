Pregnant Rihanna Wears Hot Pink Mini Dress for Night at Dinner

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna is pretty in pink!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer's baby bump was on display as she stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, California, rocking a fitted hot pink Saint Laurent mini dress with a mint green feathered trim.

The Anti artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, paired the look with matching green heels, a fuzzy green clutch purse, and bright pink lipstick.

The "Love on the Brain" singer previously hit Santa Monica for another dinner night with friends.

For that outing, she styled a sparkling silver bralette under an oversized leather jacket, leather mini skirt and matching thigh-high leather boots. She accessorized with silver earrings, matching layered necklaces and black sunglasses, her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

The dazzling maternity look later received praise from Kim Kardashian. Posting photos of Rihanna's leather look on her Instagram Story, Kardashian, 41, wrote, "OMGGGGGG 🔥🔥🔥 @badgalriri BEST PREGNANCY STYLE EVER!!!"

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the source said, adding, "she's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

In February, Rihanna chatted with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, where she said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.