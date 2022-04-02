Pregnant Rihanna Wears a 'Baby Daddy' T-Shirt for Casual Early Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in L.A.

A source tells PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky "held hands a lot and looked really happy" during the outing at Craig's

Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood on April 1, 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one happy couple!

The pair — who are currently expecting their first baby — enjoyed an early dinner date together on Friday when they dined at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

For the outing, Rihanna, 34, wore a white T-shirt with photos of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on it that read, "Who Dat Is? Dat's Jus My Baby Daddy." She accessorized the look with a gold dollar sign chain around her neck.

A$AP Rocky, 33, meanwhile, rocked a navy zipper hoodie, which featured reflective green and gray stripes on the sleeves.

The rapper and the singer also each sported white and green trucker hats with "AWGE" written on them — the name of A$AP Rocky's creative agency.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple "had an early dinner ... and left around 8." The insider added that they "held hands a lot and looked really happy."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Back in November 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Then, in January 2022, she and the rapper were photographed out in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned with a gold cross and colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem — where A$AP Rocky grew up — the rapper kissed the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoyed a snowy walk outdoors. Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the source said, adding, "she's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

In February, Rihanna chatted with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, where she said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.