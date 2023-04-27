Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids

Rihanna smiled with her bump on display after announcing her role in the upcoming Smurfs movie


Published on April 27, 2023 03:22 PM
Rihanna
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna has a new project she's excited about, and she'll get to share it with her kids.

The soon-to-be mom of two, 35, made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she revealed that she'll be voicing Smurfette and providing original music for a new Smurfs movie, scheduled for release in February 2025.

"I'll be playing Smurfette. I tried to get the Papa Smurf part, but it didn't work out," the ANTI singer shared on stage, where she wore a loose sweater dress over her bump.

Working on an animated project is a "fun journey" for the multi-hyphenate.

"I got to play a part and just imagine. I got just to be myself. I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass," she said, adding she hopes the role will give her a "little bit of cool points" with her 10-month-old son and baby on the way with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

"I can't wait for you guys to see how she's been reimagined," she continued of her role. "The entire movie is going to be so fun. It's so thrilling."

Last week, Rihanna shared an adorable snap of her son on Instagram, featuring her little guy showing off the back of his Fendi leather jacket as he stands up on a booth seat.

The trendy jacket reads "Trouble" on the back and includes a large Fendi logo. He wore the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and little white socks.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rihanna. Arturo Holmes/Getty

In the comments of the post, dad Rocky replied, "BIG TROUBLE ❤️."

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

