Pregnant Rihanna Strips Down, Shows Bare Baby Bump in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Office Photo Shoot

It was recently revealed that the Lift Me Up singer's firstborn baby is named RZA

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 11, 2023 05:28 PM
Rihanna Fenty Campaign
Photo: Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is one boss mama!

The singer-turned-businesswoman, 35, posted a series of stripped-down photos on Instagram Thursday, captioning the post, "It's giving…call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX."

In the photos, Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, shows her bare bump as she rocks black Savage X Fenty lingerie while posing in front of a printer, as papers fly everywhere.

It was recently revealed that Rihanna's firstborn child with Rocky is named RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna Fenty Campaign
Savage X Fenty

Rihanna famously debuted her second baby bump during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Lift Me Up singer also showed off her bump at the Met Gala earlier this month, while rocking an all-white Valentino look.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

Rocky sported a complimentary look by Gucci, complete with a tartan skirt, embroidered jeans, a button-down shirt, and a black tie and coat.

In February, a source spoke to PEOPLE about Rihanna's experience with motherhood, stating, "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been."

