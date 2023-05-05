Pregnant Rihanna Sports Stylish New York Yankees Jacket During Girls Night Out in N.Y.C.

Rihanna is continuing her pregnancy fashion parade!

The singer, 35 — who is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky — stepped out for a girls night in New York City.on Thursday evening.

For the night out, Rihanna looked sporty glam in an oversized red-and-white New York Yankees bomber jacket, which featured paint splatter details.

The "Disturbia" songstress completed the look with a distressed white mini-skirt and knee-high white boots, all while carrying a white Dior bag.

The Grammy Award winner was joined by friend Melissa Forde for the outing at Casa Cipriani. She looked chic in a neon green trench coat.

North Woods/BACKGRID

Rihanna's outing came about after she and Rocky, 34, enjoyed a date night at Carbone restaurant a day prior.

For that outing, Rihanna's growing baby bump peeked out from a long black leather trench coat, which was paired with a black leather mini skirt and brown knee-high boots. She also carried a Miu Miu Pocket bag.

As for Rocky's attire, the rapper looked preppy chic in light blue jeans, a white T-shirt worn under an unbuttoned red plaid shirt and a bright blue nylon coat.

The pair held hands while leaving the Italian-American hotspot. Rocky, who was toting a blue Goyard bag, helped Rihanna into their car.

The soon-to-be mom of two, who also shares an 11-month-old son with Rocky, previously kicked off the week at Monday's Met Gala with her beau by her side.

For this year's fashion event, Rihanna stunned in an all-white ensemble with an extended train, while Rocky made a statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans, layering multiple Gucci belts around his waist.