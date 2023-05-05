Pregnant Rihanna Sports Stylish New York Yankees Jacket During Girls Night Out in N.Y.C.

The singer looked sporty glam in an oversized red-and-white bomber jacket on Thursday evening

By
Published on May 5, 2023 11:17 AM
rihanna
Photo: North Woods/BACKGRID

Rihanna is continuing her pregnancy fashion parade!

The singer, 35 — who is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky — stepped out for a girls night in New York City.on Thursday evening.

For the night out, Rihanna looked sporty glam in an oversized red-and-white New York Yankees bomber jacket, which featured paint splatter details.

The "Disturbia" songstress completed the look with a distressed white mini-skirt and knee-high white boots, all while carrying a white Dior bag.

The Grammy Award winner was joined by friend Melissa Forde for the outing at Casa Cipriani. She looked chic in a neon green trench coat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

rihanna
North Woods/BACKGRID

Rihanna's outing came about after she and Rocky, 34, enjoyed a date night at Carbone restaurant a day prior.

For that outing, Rihanna's growing baby bump peeked out from a long black leather trench coat, which was paired with a black leather mini skirt and brown knee-high boots. She also carried a Miu Miu Pocket bag.

As for Rocky's attire, the rapper looked preppy chic in light blue jeans, a white T-shirt worn under an unbuttoned red plaid shirt and a bright blue nylon coat.

The pair held hands while leaving the Italian-American hotspot. Rocky, who was toting a blue Goyard bag, helped Rihanna into their car.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

The soon-to-be mom of two, who also shares an 11-month-old son with Rocky, previously kicked off the week at Monday's Met Gala with her beau by her side.

For this year's fashion event, Rihanna stunned in an all-white ensemble with an extended train, while Rocky made a statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans, layering multiple Gucci belts around his waist.

Related Articles
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Definitely a Soccer Mom': My Son Is a 'Ferocious' Player (Exclusive)
Maya Vander
'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Pregnant Again Following Late-Term Pregnancy Loss
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis
Ireland Baldwin posts an image of her future daughter's nursery on Instagram.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares First Look at Baby Girl's Fruit-Themed Nursery — See Photos!
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok
David Harbour and guests attend the Marvel Studio's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Laments After Pregnant Daughter Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl: 'I Wanted to Be Surprised'
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
Leah Van Dale, WWE's Carmella, Expecting Baby After Losses: 'Our Little Miracle'
WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'
priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke and Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish Shares Sneaky Met Gala Bathroom Selfie with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey and Maya Hawke
Alexander Ludwig's baby came 4 weeks early  https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexanderludwig/3094151806594848453/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D https://www.instagram.com/p/CrwoZVVroTp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Alexander Ludwig and Wife's Baby Girl Arrives 4 Weeks Early: 'A Labor Story for the Books'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look