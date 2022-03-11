Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Snakeskin Vest and Matching Bra Top

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is not letting up with her chic maternity styles.

The pregnant 34-year-old singer was recently photographed putting her baby bump on full display while out for lunch in Beverly Hills.

The "Umbrella" artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stepped out in a snakeskin vest and matching bra top. She paired the look with a distressed jacket, black jeans and layered gold necklaces.

Fans of the Savage X Fenty mogul have seen a lot of her iconic maternity looks recently thanks to her time at Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this month, Rihanna appeared at Caviar Kasia during fashion week where she wore a skintight aqua jumpsuit that featured a cutout across the left side of her stomach, which showed off her growing baby bump.

She previously wore a peach-colored, leather mini dress that hugged her bump days earlier while attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show. She paired the look with a matching shearling coat and knee-high strappy heels, a small purse and plenty of chain necklaces.

A day later, Rihanna attended the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, where she put her bump on full display in a sheer, black naked dress.

She paired the lace overlay with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. Rihanna accessorized the revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles in February, the star said "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, but she's "enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."