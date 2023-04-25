Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in White Bodysuit as She Steps Out in N.Y.C.

Rihanna enjoyed a night out in New York City, showing off her baby bump in a casual yet chic outfit

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 25, 2023 02:04 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Rihanna is seen on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna is continuing to rock her maternity looks.

On Monday, the pregnant singer, 35, was photographed out in New York City, showing off her baby bump in a casual but chic outfit.

The "Diamonds" star, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, paired a plain white bodysuit that hugged her bump with an oversized brown fur coat, baggy blue jeans and a pair of chunky work boots.

Rihanna also accessorized her look with a chain necklace with a heart locket and a navy New York Yankees baseball cap.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gotham/GC Images
R: Caption . PHOTO: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Last week, Rihanna shared an adorable snap of her 10-month-old son on Instagram, featuring her little guy showing off the back of his Fendi leather jacket as he stands up on a booth seat.

The trendy jacket reads "Trouble" on the back and includes a large Fendi logo. He wore the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and little white socks.

In the comments of the post, dad Rocky replied, "BIG TROUBLE ❤️."

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

