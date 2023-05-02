Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look

The singer, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, first arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a look that covered her stomach but later removed the top portion to show her baby bump

Published on May 2, 2023 03:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Rihanna made sure to show her baby bump some love during her 2023 Met Gala appearance.

Though the 35-year-old singer, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, didn't put her bump on display when first arriving on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, Rihanna didn't wait long to give viewers a look at her bump with her second look.

At the start of the event, Rihanna wore an all-white ensemble covering most of her body and head. The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

As she made her way up the steps, Rihanna removed the top portion of her dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

Rihanna and boyfriend Rocky welcomed their first baby together, a son, last May. A source told PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

