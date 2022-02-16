Rihanna sported her iconic Saint Laurent jacket on top of a Chicago Bulls jersey while out to dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Pregnant Rihanna Rewears Iconic Heart-Shaped Jacket as She Steps Out for Dinner in Los Angeles

Rihanna is keeping love on the brain this week.

The singer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was photographed leaving Nobu in Los Angeles Tuesday night while wearing her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket, which first caught fans' attention in 2016.

Rihanna paired the red fur jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and a pair of brown joggers with patches down the leg. She accessorized the look with strappy white sandals and a long silver chain.

The "Umbrella" artist, who has been rocking a plethora of bump-baring ensembles, chatted with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in L.A. last week, where she opened up about how she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her new curves.

Noting that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna also explained that fashion helps her feel most confident these days.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Late last month, Rihanna and Rocky were photographed out in New York City where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.