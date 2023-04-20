Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Son's Fendi Leather Jacket in Adorable Photo: 'Trouble'

Rihanna shared a cute photo of her 10-month-old son, whose name has not been shared, sporting a trendy Fendi jacket

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 03:07 PM
Rihanna son Fendi 'Trouble' jacket
Photo: Rihanna/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rihanna's son is following in her fashionable footsteps.

The "Diamonds" artist, 35, shared an adorable snap of her 10-month-old son on Instagram Thursday, featuring her little guy showing off the back of his Fendi leather jacket as he stands up on a booth seat.

The trendy jacket reads "Trouble" on the back and includes a large Fendi logo. He wears the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and little white socks.

In the comments of the post, dad A$AP Rocky replied, "BIG TROUBLE ❤️."

Many of their famous friends also celebrated their son's fashion sense in the comments of the post.

DJ Khaled dropped a fire emoji in the comments while Cara Delevigne added a few red hearts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna and boyfriend Rocky welcomed their son last May and are currently expecting their second child together.

A source told PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Mike Coppola/Getty

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

Related Articles
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Adorable Easter Pics with Son Sporting Bunny Ears
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Rihanna Tweets Cute Video Holding Son: 'Look Who Don't Want Mommy to Work Out'
Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Photos on IG
Rihanna's Baby Bump on Display as She Shares Pics of 2 'Drive-Tru' Pasta Dishes
Rihanna Fenty Beauty https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204386119277391/f
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning All-White Look During Fenty Appearance at Ulta
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Backstage with A$AP Rocky in Green Belly-Baring Outfit at Oscars 2023
rihanna
Rihanna Says She Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at British 'Vogue' Shoot: 'Crazy'
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy
Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display During Oscars 2023 Performance as A$AP Rocky Toasts Her
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1622 -- Pictured: Actor Ethan Hawke poses backstage on Thursday, March 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Ethan Hawke Jokes About Taking Son's Seat at NBA Game to Chat with 'Brilliant' Super Bowl Singer Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show