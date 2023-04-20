Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Son's Fendi Leather Jacket in Adorable Photo: 'Trouble'

Rihanna's son is following in her fashionable footsteps.

The "Diamonds" artist, 35, shared an adorable snap of her 10-month-old son on Instagram Thursday, featuring her little guy showing off the back of his Fendi leather jacket as he stands up on a booth seat.

The trendy jacket reads "Trouble" on the back and includes a large Fendi logo. He wears the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and little white socks.

In the comments of the post, dad A$AP Rocky replied, "BIG TROUBLE ❤️."

Many of their famous friends also celebrated their son's fashion sense in the comments of the post.

DJ Khaled dropped a fire emoji in the comments while Cara Delevigne added a few red hearts.

Rihanna and boyfriend Rocky welcomed their son last May and are currently expecting their second child together.

A source told PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Mike Coppola/Getty

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."