Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna Bares All in Naked Dress at Paris Fashion Week Dior Show — See Her Baby Bump!

Rihanna is taking her maternity looks to the next level.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer put her baby bump on full display in a sheer black naked dress while attending the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The "Umbrella" artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, paired the lace overlay with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots. She accessorized the revealing look with silver jewelry, including a choker and layered chain necklaces.

Rihanna's barely-there look follows a series of iconic maternity styles this week.

While attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris on Monday, the singer wore a peach-colored leather mini dress that hugged her baby bump. She paired the look with a matching shearling coat.

Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

On Friday, the Fenty mogul was photographed rocking a sparkly, sheer black dress with an oval-shaped cutout just above her baby bump.

Her edgy look also featured the lavish, purple fur coat seen earlier in the day at the Gucci show, as well as strap-up jeweled sandals and a cross necklace that perfectly rested on her belly button.

Since first debuting her baby bump in January, the singer hasn't been afraid to show it off.

Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Earlier this month, Rihanna wore a chic, hooded black lace-up top that revealed her chest and stomach. She paired the look with black low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket, and stilettos. Rihanna accessorized her outfit with several Jacquie Aiche gold body chains and a pair of black sunglasses.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, she explained that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to style herself while pregnant.