Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'

On Sunday night, the "Umbrella" singer revealed that she's expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance

By
Published on February 14, 2023 10:11 PM
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Rihanna has found love in being a mom.

The soon-to-be mother of two, 34, revealed that she's pregnant while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last May.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As for when the "Lift Me Up" songstress will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, the source says, "She still feels passionate about creating music, but she doesn't have major plans right now. She will take on an occasional project, but she has no plans to commit to a whole new album."

For now, Rihanna is indulging in motherhood bliss.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," says the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna doesn't plan on stopping at two children.

They said on Monday that Rihanna was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider.

The source also noted that the musician, who is expecting again with A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers), "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Rihanna took the stage Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

The singer had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at the Super Bowl.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. However, the "Diamonds" singer managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," she teased while speaking with the outlet.

She also joked that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she spoiled whom she was considering sharing the stage with on Sunday.

